579 arrested for possesing illicit weapons in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 579 persons on charge of possessing illicit weapons in various parts of Faisalabad during the last two months.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 564 cases were registered against illicit weapon-holders and the accused were arrested.

The police recovered 30 Kalashnikovs, 41 rifles, 81 guns, 405 pistols and 3,298 bullets from their possession.