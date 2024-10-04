579 POs Nabbed In September
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The district police after launching over 300 comprehensive crackdowns has nabbed 890 criminals including 579 proclaimed offenders during the last month of September 2024.
Police spokesman said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer Sargodha DPO Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi Sargodha police nabbed 890 criminals including 579 proclaimed offenders and 34 court absconders .
The police also registered 248 cases against illegal weapon holders besides recovering of four Kalashnikov,27 Rifles,47 Guns,170 pistols and 1184 bullets from them.
Police also registered 117 cases against drug peddlers besides recovering of 59.3 kg of charas,3.3 kg of Heroin,2236 liters of liquor and 280 liters of wine from them.
Police also busted 18 dangerous gangs during the last month of September,he added.
He also said that police recovered valuables worth in 50.5 millions from netted criminals and handed over to owners during the last month.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
130 new dengue cases reported in Punjab as virus spread intensifies15 minutes ago
-
Faizabad, Murree Road Rawalpindi closed for vehicular traffic: CTP25 minutes ago
-
Inquiry starts into issuance of illegal CNICs to Afghans25 minutes ago
-
AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day25 minutes ago
-
Viral infections prevention awareness essential amidst changing weather: Experts25 minutes ago
-
PFA team confiscates substandard material25 minutes ago
-
Student gunned down25 minutes ago
-
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Twin cities31 minutes ago
-
Surge in dengue cases, 130 new cases reported45 minutes ago
-
Federal govt to hand over Green Line Bus Service to Sindh govt: Sharjeel45 minutes ago
-
Indian troops continue CASOs in Baramulla, Kishtwar districts45 minutes ago
-
Special photography competition on climate change in Dera45 minutes ago