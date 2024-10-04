579 POs nabbed in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The district police after launching over 300 comprehensive crackdowns has nabbed 890 criminals including 579 proclaimed offenders during the last month of September 2024.

Police spokesman said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer Sargodha DPO Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi Sargodha police nabbed 890 criminals including 579 proclaimed offenders and 34 court absconders .

The police also registered 248 cases against illegal weapon holders besides recovering of four Kalashnikov,27 Rifles,47 Guns,170 pistols and 1184 bullets from them.

Police also registered 117 cases against drug peddlers besides recovering of 59.3 kg of charas,3.3 kg of Heroin,2236 liters of liquor and 280 liters of wine from them.

Police also busted 18 dangerous gangs during the last month of September,he added.

He also said that police recovered valuables worth in 50.5 millions from netted criminals and handed over to owners during the last month.