579400 children vaccinated during anti-polio campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting to review the progress of the Anti Polio campaign was held in Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia. He reviewed the performance of polio teams. Officers from the Department of Health, WHO, and UNICEF were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign.

He said that proper monitoring should be started to keep a check on the performance of polio teams so that not a single child was left during the campaign. District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Chanar said that a total of 579,400 children across the district have been vaccinated during first three days of the campaign.

He said that next two days have been reserved for left out children to ensure that every child is vaccinated against polio.