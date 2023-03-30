5.7mn population to get free flour in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has set a target to provide free Atta (flour) to over 5.7 million people of the province under the Prime Minister's Ramazan Package.

Nadeem Afzal Chaudhary said this while presiding over a high level meeting at his office which was attended by the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners and other officials.

Till to-date, he said free wheat flour had been provided to over 1.4 million people in the province.

He said there was no shortage of flour in KP and sufficient stock was available for the PM package.