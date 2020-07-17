57th death anniversary of Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah observed in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The 57th death anniversary of a great Islamic scholar, the spiritual and beloved leader of masses and the former head of Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Maulana Ateequllah Shah (RA), was observed with great devotion and reverence, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service on the occasion, the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, paying glorious tributes to Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA), highlighted his historic and immense contribution towards the spread of education in Kashmir and his marvelous reforms vis-a-vis this age-old revered institution of the Valley.

The statement said, "After the demise of the former head of this institution Mirwaiz Ahmadullah Shah (RA) in 1931, the responsibility of heading the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam was tasked to Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA) who till his last breath dedicated himself completely towards achieving the milestones for which the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam is being remembered even today; and through his brilliance added a glorious chapter in the Anjuman's history.

" "It was also during this very period and the result of the unflinching endeavours of Mirwaiz Ateequallah Shah (RA) that he himself laid the foundation for the Islamia College of Science and Commerce which before being shifted to Hawal, Srinagar, used to function in the lawn of Anjuman for two years. The Mirwaiz Ateequallah Shah (RA) also remained the lifetime head of the college," the Anjuman said.

The Anjuman said despite extreme unfavourable conditions, Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA) fulfilled the responsibilities of not only being the religious and political leader of the masses but also contributed immensely towards the social reform. Through his saintly qualities and divine potential, Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA), was a blessing of Allah for common masses, it added.

Due to the ongoing lockdown owing to growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the continued house arrest of the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, no commemorative function was held to mark the occasion, the Anjuman said in the statement.