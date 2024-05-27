Open Menu

57th Meeting Of IUB Academic Council Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The 57th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. In the meeting, Director Academic Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal presented the rules of procedure and agenda of the meeting of the Academic Council. In the meeting, Deans, Teaching and heads of administrative departments were present.

The matter of the Institute of Climate Change and its BS program was taken up in the meeting and referred to the committee for final opinion. Participants approved the curriculum for BS Artificial Intelligence. According to the notification of the National Technology Council, the revised syllabus of BS Biomedical Engineering and BS Electrical Engineering Technology was considered at Sir Sadiq Institute of Technology.

According to the National Technology Council notification, students with FSC Pre-Medical have been approved for admission in BS Electrical Engineering Technology. Also, the Academic Council has approved permission from the Higher education Commission for the Master of Engineering Technology. Agenda issues related to the Department of Translation Studies, Department of Information Technology, and Department of Architecture were presented in the meeting.

In the meeting, the reconstitution of the University Anti-Plagiarism Standing Committee was also considered. The agenda items of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Department of Computer Science, Department of Mathematics, and Department of Management and Projects were also considered. The central marking of theory scripts in the Faculty of Pharmacy was also considered.

