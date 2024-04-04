Open Menu

58 Booked Over Decanting

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM

58 booked over decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The civil defense department conducted an operation against decanting of LPG gas

and registered 58 cases during the last three months.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said on Thursday that 104 gas decanting points

were sealed in three months and their machinery, including gas cylinders, were seized.

He said challans against 229 decanting points were forwarded to the court.

Rana Abbas said that action would continue against those doing illegal business

of LPG gas refilling.

Related Topics

LPG Business Gas Court

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

1 hour ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

2 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

2 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

5 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

14 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

14 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

14 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

14 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

14 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan