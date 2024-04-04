58 Booked Over Decanting
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The civil defense department conducted an operation against decanting of LPG gas
and registered 58 cases during the last three months.
Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said on Thursday that 104 gas decanting points
were sealed in three months and their machinery, including gas cylinders, were seized.
He said challans against 229 decanting points were forwarded to the court.
Rana Abbas said that action would continue against those doing illegal business
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Eid stalls attract female customers12 minutes ago
-
Target of cotton cultivation on 197,000 acres set in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
12 sites set up in district to provide installments under BISP22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee for Senate Chairman polls31 minutes ago
-
Yar Muhammad Niazi appointed as CM's focal person for social media32 minutes ago
-
Grant for salaries and pension released: DC41 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on his death anniversary42 minutes ago
-
AIOU commences examinations of BA, B.Ed from April 2342 minutes ago
-
DC directs to solve water problem in urban areas42 minutes ago
-
Farewell held in honor of retired SP Chitral51 minutes ago
-
Environment committee allowed to set up 10 businesses51 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers banned at Delhi’s historic Eidgah51 minutes ago