58 booked over decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The civil defense department conducted an operation against decanting of LPG gas

and registered 58 cases during the last three months.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said on Thursday that 104 gas decanting points

were sealed in three months and their machinery, including gas cylinders, were seized.

He said challans against 229 decanting points were forwarded to the court.

Rana Abbas said that action would continue against those doing illegal business

of LPG gas refilling.