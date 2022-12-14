58 cops reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has reshuffled 58 police officials and officers in Faisalabad to improve departmental performance.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Talha was transferred from Police Lines and appointed to Jhang Bazaar police station, whereas SI Nasir Abbas was transferred from Regional Police Office (RPO) Office and appointed to Millat Town police station.

Similarly, SI Walayat Ali was transferred from Police Lines and appointed to Sadar Tandlianwala police station, while Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tauqeer was transferred from Police Lines to Rail Bazaar police station.

Meanwhile, ASI Sajjad Haidar was transferred from Police Lines to Jhang Bazaar police station, ASI Zulfiqar Ali from Police Lines to Raza Abad police station, ASI Nawaz from Madina Town police station to Chak No 208-RB police post, and ASI Zahoor Ahmad from Sadar Sammundri police station to Sammundri Judicial Lockup as its In-charge in addition to transferring and posting constables in different police stations, he added.