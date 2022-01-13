UrduPoint.com

58 Corona Patients Under Treatment In City Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast 58 Corona patients were under treatment in all three major hospitals of the provincial metropolis with the highest 33 were admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), said data shared by the management of hospitals here on Thursday.

According to the data, out of the total 33 patients in HMC, 9 were on ventilators. 4 new patients have been admitted to the hospital during the last 24 hours while 4 were discharged. No death case from the virus has been reported from the hospital during the period.

Similarly, 9 patients were under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) with only two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while only one patient was admitted to the hospital during the last 24 hours.

The number of Corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has also declined wherein out of 122 Corona specified beds 106 were empty. Presently 16 patients were under treatment in the hospital.

Out of the 16 under treatment patients five were on ventilators while four in High Dependency Unit (HDU). During the last 24 hours only one patient was admitted to the hospital.

