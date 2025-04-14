Open Menu

58 Couples Tie The Knot At Mass Weddings Ceremony In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

58 couples tie the knot at mass weddings ceremony in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Fifty-eight couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony held at Khanewal Public school (KPS) on Monday under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's second phase of 'Dhi Rani' program.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Sohail Shoukat Butt was the special guest at the ceremony. After the formal wedding rituals, the minister walked up to each of the newly married couples, who belonged to Vehari and Khanewal, and presented them with Rs 100,000 'Salami' in the shape of ATM cards.

MPAs Rana Saleem Hanif, Barrister Osama Fazal, Chaudhry Zia Ur Rahman and Amir Hayat Haraj were also present.

The minister and the couples were welcomed with a traditional Jhoomer dance upon arrival at the venue.

Sohail Shoukat Butt congratulated the newly wedded couples on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The couples also received a double bed with mattress, dressing table, dinner sets and other gifts.

Sohail Shoukat Butt said, "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is like a loving mother for poor families and the Punjab government is bearing all expenses on the weddings."

He commended district administration and social welfare department officials for making arrangements.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Dhi Rani program would be remembered for long for its wide scale social impact. He said, by virtue of her numerous people-friendly initiatives, CM Maryam Nawaz has won hearts of the people.

Deputy commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, DPO Ismaeel Kharrak, ADCG Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, ADC (F&P) Vehari Muzaffar Khan, AC Sumbal Javed, principal KPS Arshad Saeed Rana, deputy director social welfare Ukasha Rasool, other officials besides parents of the couples were also present. The ceremony concluded with a feast for the guests under one dish rule of the Punjab government.

