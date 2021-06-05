UrduPoint.com
58 Criminals Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 58 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 16 drug-pushers and recovered 4.

9-kg hashish and 174-litre liquor from them.

The police also held 30 gamblers with stake money of Rs 53,370.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

