UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58 Deaths, 2772 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:30 AM

58 deaths, 2772 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2772 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the pandemic claimed 58 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll 6,485.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 225,953.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,484 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,21 in Kasur,28 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib,380 in Rawalpindi,5 in Attock,22 in Jehlum,68 in Gujranwala,15 in Mandi Bahauddin,6 in Narowal,6 in Hafizabad,79 in Sialkot,37 in Gujrat,188 in Faisalabad,27 in Toba Tek Singh,6 in Chineot,29 in Jhang,48 in Sargodha,11 in Khushab, 1 in Bhakkar,104 in Multan,10 in Vehari,7 in Khanewal,17 in Lodharan,3 in Muzaffargarh, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 34 in Rahimyar Khan,58 in Bahawalpur,9 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Okara,8 in Pakpattan and 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,861,172 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 190,597 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over ..

14 minutes ago

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

10 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.