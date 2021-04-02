58 deaths, 2772 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2772 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the pandemic claimed 58 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll 6,485.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 225,953.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,484 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,21 in Kasur,28 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib,380 in Rawalpindi,5 in Attock,22 in Jehlum,68 in Gujranwala,15 in Mandi Bahauddin,6 in Narowal,6 in Hafizabad,79 in Sialkot,37 in Gujrat,188 in Faisalabad,27 in Toba Tek Singh,6 in Chineot,29 in Jhang,48 in Sargodha,11 in Khushab, 1 in Bhakkar,104 in Multan,10 in Vehari,7 in Khanewal,17 in Lodharan,3 in Muzaffargarh, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 34 in Rahimyar Khan,58 in Bahawalpur,9 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Okara,8 in Pakpattan and 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,861,172 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 190,597 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.