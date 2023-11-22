58 dengue cases reported in district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Nisowana, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the district heads of all the relevant departments. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad briefed the meeting about the current dengue situation in the district. He said so far this year, 58 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district.

He said dengue vector surveillance teams had identified and eliminated dengue larvae at 2,057 sites so far, while Dengue Virus Report (DVR) resolution, TPV [third party verification] activities and dengue hotspot coverage were 100 per cent, he told the meeting.

He said that 106 FIRs [first information report] had been registered and 1,130 legal notices had also been issued in the district for violating the standard operation procedures (SOPs) for dengue control.