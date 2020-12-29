UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58 Direct Hooks Removed In Drive Against Power Theft

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:54 PM

58 direct hooks removed in drive against power theft

On the directives Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams of Khyber Circle Task Force along with police and company officials Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power theft in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of College Town sub-division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams of Khyber Circle Task Force along with police and company officials Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power theft in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of College Town sub-division.

During operation teams removed more than 58 direct hooks and referred the matter for registration of cases against them. Similarly, during operation one span LT conductor used for direct hooks was also removed.

According to a spokesman of Pesco, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and once again warned power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Company Circle

Recent Stories

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential i ..

6 seconds ago

Illegally constructed house over one kanal area of ..

8 seconds ago

Book launching ceremony held

2 minutes ago

Growers stage protest, hunger strike against impor ..

2 minutes ago

CDA allocates Rs 495 million for clean drinking wa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey to develop military ties despite US ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.