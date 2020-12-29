58 direct hooks removed in drive against power theft

On the directives Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams of Khyber Circle Task Force along with police and company officials Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power theft in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of College Town sub-division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams of Khyber Circle Task Force along with police and company officials Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power theft in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of College Town sub-division.

During operation teams removed more than 58 direct hooks and referred the matter for registration of cases against them. Similarly, during operation one span LT conductor used for direct hooks was also removed.

According to a spokesman of Pesco, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and once again warned power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.