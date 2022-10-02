58 drug dealers, 06 POs, 134 suspects arrested during last 24 hours: RPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Office (RPO), Mardan Mohammad Ali Khan Sunday said that the district police have arrested at least 58 drug peddlers in ongoing crackdown and recovered huge cache of narcotics from their possessions.

Briefing the journalist at his office, the RPO appreciated the efforts of the district police and said that police have recovered six kilogram ice-drug, 1.3Kg heroin and 27.

4Kg hashish during the raids conducted in different areas of the district.

Similarly, six proclaimed offenders and 134 other suspects were also nabbed during last 24 hours. He said that police recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested, which are eight SMGs, two Kalakovs, five rifles, 37 pistols and 646 cartridges of different bore.

In addition, 12 search operations were conducted in which nine persons were apprehended for violation of tentative agreements.