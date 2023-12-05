58 hoarders booked, Rs 4 mln fined imposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) District government got cases registered against 58 hoarders and also imposed a fine of Rs four millions during the month of November.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Price Control Magistrates.

About 250 profiteers were sent behind the bar.

Over 51,000 inspections were done to discourage profiteers across the district. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer however informed that Multan remained at third position in terms of price control across the province. He added that the officials had been instructed to take strict action against big hoarders.

The meeting discussed a campaign to ensure the implementation on one-wish. A special squad was constituted to monitor marriage halls on a daily basis.