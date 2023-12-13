Open Menu

58 Illegal Profiteers Receive Fines Of Rs.0.345 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

58 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.345 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The city administration on Wednesday imposed fines of Rs.344500 on 58 illegal profiteers during ongoing campaign for ensuring sell of essential commodities at notified prices.

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, said a statement issued here.

Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected retail and whole-sell shops of grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables and fruits.

According to the district-wide reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.175,500 were imposed on 32 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.70,000 were imposed on 4 profiteers in District East while fines of Rs.23,000 were imposed on 10 shopkeepers in District West.

In district Central fines of Rs.35,000 were imposed on 3 illegal profiteers, In district Korangi 5 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined with Rs.44,000 and in district Keamari 4 profiteers were fined Rs.15,000.

Related Topics

Karachi Korangi Market

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

4 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

4 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

5 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

9 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan