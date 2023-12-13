58 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.345 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The city administration on Wednesday imposed fines of Rs.344500 on 58 illegal profiteers during ongoing campaign for ensuring sell of essential commodities at notified prices.

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, said a statement issued here.

Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected retail and whole-sell shops of grocery, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables and fruits.

According to the district-wide reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.175,500 were imposed on 32 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.70,000 were imposed on 4 profiteers in District East while fines of Rs.23,000 were imposed on 10 shopkeepers in District West.

In district Central fines of Rs.35,000 were imposed on 3 illegal profiteers, In district Korangi 5 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined with Rs.44,000 and in district Keamari 4 profiteers were fined Rs.15,000.