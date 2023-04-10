58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the promotion board meeting for promotion from inspector to DSP rank was held on Monday at the Central Police Office in which promotion of 58 inspectors was approved to the rank of DSP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the promotion board meeting for promotion from inspector to DSP rank was held on Monday at the Central Police Office in which promotion of 58 inspectors was approved to the rank of DSP.

According to IGP office, this was the third session of the promotion board for promotion from inspector to DSP rank during twenty days.

Earlier, 107 inspectors were promoted to the posts of DSP in two meetings of the promotion board held at the Central Police Office.

Among the 58 promoted inspectors included inspectors Zahoorud Din David, Ghulam Mustafa, Talib Hussain, Allah Yar, Zafar Iqbal, Masood Nazir, Parvez Akhtar Jatoi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Azhar Hussain, Shahid Mehmood, Noor Nawaz Khan, Abid Ali, Zahoor Hussain, Muhammad Aamir, Gul Nawaz, Mahmoodul Hasan, Shujaat Ali Babar, Sana Ullah, Naseer Ahmad Shah, Saeed Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas Shah, Sohail Zafar, Abrar Sarwar, Abid Mahmood, Asmat Ullah, Saadat Hussain, Bilal Ahmad Khan, Tariq Asif Ranjha, Nasrullah Bhatti, Agha Mahmood Ahmad Khan, Mubinuddin Butt, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Younas, Zaheerud Din Babar, Tanveer Sarwar, Muhammad Aslam, Babar Shoaib, Ejaz Hussain, Mazhar Hayat, Tariq Mahmood, Aamir Abdullah, Khuda Dad Tarar, Muhammad Asif Cheema, Ehsan Zafar, Arif Mehmood Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abid Sagheer, Muhammad Ajmal Saeed, Asif Shaheen, Muhammad Aslam, Fayaz Ahmed, Tariq Shafi, Muhammad Azam, Mahmoodul Hassan, Muhammad Zaman, Saif Ullah, Waseem Faraz and Irfan Haider.

The IG Punjab while congratulating the inspectors who were promoted to the rank of DSP said that the promoted officers should fulfill their duty to serve and protect the citizens with new zeal and determination.

He said that the only purpose of these promotions was that the promoted officers would protect Pakistan and serve Pakistanis with new determination.

The IG Punjab said that departmental promotion according to merit and seniority was the basic right of every officer and official which they will get in any case.

Dr. Usman Anwar said in his message to the officers that he was grateful to the Election Commission and the Punjab government, whose approval made it possible to promote DSPs from inspectors.

The IG Punjab said that there were currently 30 vacancies for promotion from Inspector to DSP rank which would be filled very soon.

He said that the officers who had not yet completed their ACRs should complete them as soon as possible so that their Names could be included in the upcoming promotion board meeting.

He said that the DSP rank pinning ceremony for the 58 promoted inspectors would be held at the Central Police Office very soon.