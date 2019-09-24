5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Hazra division

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitudes on Richter Scale jolted Hazara division, however no loss of property or human live was reported from any part of the division, the DC office confirmed.

The terrified people came out from houses and buildings reciting Kalima. The powerful earthquake shocks were also felt in all over Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, and Battagram.