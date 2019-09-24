5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Hazra Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:21 PM
A strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitudes on Richter Scale jolted Hazara division, however no loss of property or human live was reported from any part of the division, the DC office confirmed
The terrified people came out from houses and buildings reciting Kalima. The powerful earthquake shocks were also felt in all over Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, and Battagram.