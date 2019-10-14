5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab, parts of K-P

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern areas.According to Pakistan Meteriologcal Department, the intensity of earthquake was recorded as 5.8 and depth was 157 kilometers.

The epicentre of earthquake was Koh Hindukash region Afghanistan.Tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Balakot, Chitral, Swat, Dir Bala, North Wazirastan, Battagram, Karam Agency, Malakand, Nowshera, Murree, and its surrounding areas.People came out of their houses in panic and started reciting Kalima Tayyiba.Reports regarding any physical damage or loss of life were not received.