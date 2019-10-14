UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Punjab, Parts Of K-P

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:48 AM

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab, parts of K-P

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern areas.According to Pakistan Meteriologcal Department, the intensity of earthquake was recorded as 5.8 and depth was 157 kilometers.

The epicentre of earthquake was Koh Hindukash region Afghanistan.Tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Balakot, Chitral, Swat, Dir Bala, North Wazirastan, Battagram, Karam Agency, Malakand, Nowshera, Murree, and its surrounding areas.People came out of their houses in panic and started reciting Kalima Tayyiba.Reports regarding any physical damage or loss of life were not received.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Murree Kalima Mansehra Rawalpindi Nowshera Chitral Dir Malakand Balakot

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

13 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

13 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

14 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.