58 Majalis, 15 Processions Will Be Taken Out On Chehlum

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Aamir Khattak presided over a meeting regarding the arrangements of Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain.

RPO Multan Region Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Multan Tahir Wattoo, Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, SSP Operations Hassam Bin Hisham, ADCG Rizwan Nazir, Ali Raza Gardezi and others were present. Commissioner Amir Khattak said that the administration was in full contact with the security agencies to maintain peace.

58 majlis and 15 mourning processions will be taken out across the division. Law and order and religious harmony was top priority of the government.

He urged Ulema of all sects and the members of the District Peace Committee to play due role for establishment of peace.

Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat asked religious scholars to cooperate with security agencies.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for Chehlum as 1843 police personnel will be deployed for processions and 656 policemen for majalis across the division. Monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras on the routes.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that every citizen will have to fulfill his responsibility for the establishment of peace in Multan. Government would take all steps to maintain law and order.

On this occasion, the members of the peace committee and license holders said that the administration of the majalis and processions will follow the orders of the state.

