58 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

The district health authorities have diagnosed 58 more coronavirus positive cases taking the tally to 1434 including 738 active cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 58 more coronavirus positive cases taking the tally to 1434 including 738 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Friday, as many as 738 infected people were in isolation including 673 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 37 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 12 in Liaquat University Hospital, 02 in Isra Hospital, 03 in Government Kohsar Hospital, 03 each in Agha Khan University Hospital and SIUT, one each in NICH and Ziauddin, three cases in OICD, Karachi and one each in JPMC and Indus hospital at Karachi.

As many as 663 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 33 have lost their lives.

