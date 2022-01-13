UrduPoint.com

58 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:44 PM

58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 58 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29815 in Hyderabad district on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 58 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29815 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 29815 COVID-19 cases, 28876 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 322, of them 311 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1550 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 58 cases were reported as positive with 4 percent positivity rate.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India's territorial expansion policy key to diffic ..

India's territorial expansion policy key to difficulty of solving border issues: ..

6 seconds ago
 Motorcycles lifter gang busted

Motorcycles lifter gang busted

7 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over 31 kg drugs; arrests two

ANF recovers over 31 kg drugs; arrests two

8 seconds ago
 French Teachers Gather in Paris to Protest Sanitar ..

French Teachers Gather in Paris to Protest Sanitary Rules in Schools

10 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court asks petitioners to re-files ..

Islamabad High Court asks petitioners to re-files ICA regarding naval club, nava ..

12 seconds ago
 NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absco ..

NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absconder

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.