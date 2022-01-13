58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 58 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29815 in Hyderabad district on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 58 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29815 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 29815 COVID-19 cases, 28876 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 322, of them 311 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1550 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 58 cases were reported as positive with 4 percent positivity rate.