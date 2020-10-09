58 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Friday

UrduPoint.com
The COVID-19 pandemic claimed one more life in Punjab while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 100,330 after detection of 58 new cases on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed one more life in Punjab while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 100,330 after detection of 58 new cases on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), so far the total number of deaths in the province had reached 2,248.

The P&SHD confirmed that 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, five in Rawalpindi, one in Chakwal, one in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, one in Faisalabad, five in Bahawalpur and one new case was reported in Dera Ghazi Khan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 1,353,115 tests for COVID-19 so far while 96,527 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

