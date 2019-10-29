UrduPoint.com
58 New Cases Of Dengue Reported, Total Cases Reaches To 6408 In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

58 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 6408 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) ::Around 58 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 6408.

According to a press release of health department issued here, out of 58 new cases, 27 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2509.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 132 with 53 new admissions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 6276.

