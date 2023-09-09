58 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

The provincial metropolis reported an alarming surge in new dengue virus cases, with a total of 58 newly confirmed cases, on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The provincial metropolis reported an alarming surge in new dengue virus cases, with a total of 58 newly confirmed cases, on Saturday.

This concerning development was disclosed by sources within the Health Department. In addition to these cases, an unsettling 3,876 larvae breeding sites were identified within the city over the past 24 hours. Currently, 38 individuals are undergoing treatment for dengue fever at various hospitals in the city.

During the same period, dedicated squads diligently conducted surveillance operations both indoors and outdoors to detect dengue larvae. These anti-dengue teams effectively eradicated dengue larvae at a staggering 3,876 locations throughout the city during their relentless surveillance efforts.

It is crucial to note that the number of dengue patients on Saturday escalated to 38, all of whom are receiving medical care at different hospitals across Lahore. To accommodate these patients, a total of 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue cases in hospitals throughout the province, as confirmed by the Health Department.

Taking proactive measures to combat this growing health crisis, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Rafia Haider, along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, have been conducting surprise inspections to assess the performance of the ground-level dengue teams. This heightened vigilance comes in response to the surge in dengue cases following recent rains.

Furthermore, DC Haider has directed an expansion of the dengue surveillance efforts. All potential hotspots will be closely monitored, and where mechanical drainage is not feasible, larval silt removal will be carried out.

Emphasizing the importance of public awareness, DC Haider urged all government health departments to regularly disseminate information about Android-Based Dengue Surveillance.

In addition, she oversaw the performance of dengue teams in various areas of Lahore and stressed the need for daily inspections of over 5,000 locations.

In a recent statement, Ms. Haider expressed her willingness to intensify dengue surveillance, particularly in light of weather warnings from the Meteorological Department. She has set strict targets for town officers, expecting them to meet their daily goals without fail. Ms. Haider also urged citizens to eliminate stagnant water in their homes and surroundings to prevent further dengue breeding grounds.

In a stern warning, Rafia Haider emphasized that there would be no tolerance for negligence in the ongoing anti-dengue campaign. She has instructed all assistant commissioners and health officials to remain actively engaged in the field and provide daily reports on the performance of dengue workers within their respective jurisdictions.

It is pertinent to mention that the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the alarming global increase in dengue cases over the past 19 years, rising from 5,054,300 cases in 2000 to a staggering 5.2 million in 2019. This data suggests that many cases go unreported or misdiagnosed as other febrile illnesses. Models estimate that 390 million dengue virus infections occur annually, with 96 million presenting clinical symptoms. Furthermore, approximately 3.9 billion people are at risk of contracting dengue in regions where the disease is endemic, including Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and the Western Pacific. Asia bears the brunt, accounting for about 70 percent of the global disease burden.