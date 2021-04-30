58 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 3,70,129 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 58.0 percent.

The 4,74,041 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 74.2 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,44,600 metric ton gunny bags which is 78.

3 percent of the total target while procured 1,21,180 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 79232 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 82.7 percent ratio and 71,230 metric ton wheat procured, 70,064 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 54.6 percent of the total target and 50,333 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 1,80,163 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 78.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 1,27,386 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.