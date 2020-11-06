UrduPoint.com
58 Policemen Of Merged Districts Complete Two-month Training In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

58 policemen of merged districts complete two-month training in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The passing out parade of 58 policemen belonging to merged districts of Orakzai, Kurram and FR Dara Adam Khel at Kohat.

The trained policemen presented parade in a ceremony with DSP City Bashir Dad as a chief guest. Line Officer and concerned police officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest said that training process would further enhance the capabilities of the police personnel and prepare them to meet any emergency in an effective way.

He said during training the policemen were imparted different disciplines including, job descriptions and methods to serve public in a result oriented way. He said the trainees were provided practical opportunities of field work on a daily basis while special classes of law and orientation have also been conducted during training period.

He also stressed police jawans to gain public confidence by devoting themselves to the service and take prestige of police force to new limits of professionalism with ethical manners.

More Stories From Pakistan

