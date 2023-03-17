58 power pilferers nabbed in two days in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 58 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 50,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.