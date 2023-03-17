UrduPoint.com

58 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Two Days In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

58 power pilferers nabbed in two days in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 58 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 50,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

12 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL ..

Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL Conference 2023

12 minutes ago
 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

12 minutes ago
 DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

27 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

42 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.