58 schools to be upgraded in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Education department has decided to upgrade 58 elementary schools in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of education department said here on Wednesday that secretary schools had already issued directives to upgrade elementary schools across the province.

Therefore, 58 elementary schools would also be upgraded in Faisalabad including 13 schools in Tehsil Sadar, 13 schools in Tehsil City, 11 schools in Tehsil Sammundri and 7 schools each in Tehsil Tandlianwala, Jaranwala and Chak Jhumra.

He said that additional rooms are already available in these schools. Therefore, classes of high level would be arranged in these elementary schools along with classes of middle level. He said that most senior teachers would be appointed in these schools as headmaster or head mistress who will be responsible for looking after affairs of education upto matriculation level in these schools, he added.