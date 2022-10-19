UrduPoint.com

58 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration Peshawar arrested 58 shopkeepers for selling underweight piece of bread (roti), not complying with the official price list and for poor hygienic conditions, during a crackdown against profiteers on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in interior city and bazaars on Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, University Road, G.T. Road, Pajagee Road, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Arbab Road, Hayatabad, and in other localities.

The accused arrested included fruit and vegetable sellers, nanbais, milk sellers, grocers and others.

The deputy commissioner has directed the officers concerned to regularly visit bazaars and markets to prevent profiteering.

