58 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 85,000 on 58 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that price control magistratesinspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 58shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.