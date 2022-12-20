58 shopkeepers fined, two arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 139,500 on 58 shopkeepers over profiteering and arrested two others for violating law here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates checked 1,356 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 58 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs 139,500 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning notices.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested two shopkeepers for violating law, thespokesman added.