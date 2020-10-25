UrduPoint.com
58 Shopkeepers Held For Not Displaying Price Lists

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have arrested 58 shopkeepers and imposed fine over Rs two lakhs to various others for not displaying prices lists at their shops and selling commodities on high rates during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates have started crackdown against shopkeepers on daily basis.

The deputy commissioner has directed price control magistrates to got register FIRs against shopkeepers over missing price lists at their shops. He asked to them to provide Names and addresses of these shopkeepers to the concerned police station for registration of FIRs against them.

The DC Aamir Khattak has also directed price control magistrates to visit 30 shops daily otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

