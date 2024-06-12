58 Sindh female rescuers, 97 Balochistan rescuers complete training at ESA

Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from 155 passing-out rescuers, belonging to other provinces of Pakistan, at Emergency Services Academy (ESA) Lahore, here on Wednesday. He congratulated 58 female rescuers of Sindh and 97 male rescuers of Balochistan on successful completion of their training and becoming part of the live-saving emergency service

Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique was the chief guest at the ceremony. Senior Minister for P&D Department Balochistan Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi, Minister for Health Balochistan Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali, DG Rescue Sindh Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh, Officers from Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, Rescue officers from Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy, Divisional Emergency Officers, Rescuers & their families and media personnel also witnessed the passing-out parade.

Provincial Minister Salman Rafique congratulated the passed-out rescuers and their families and instructors of the Emergency Services Academy. He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon visit the Emergency Services Academy. He said the Air Ambulance Service is the flagship programme of the Punjab government. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his previous tenure, expanded the services of Rescue 1122 to all districts and tehsils of Punjab. Shehbaz Sharif also launched the Motorbike Rescue Service from Lahore and later extended to all districts of Punjab and Punjab government is providing every possible support to Rescue 1122, he added.

The secretary shared the journey of Emergency Services since its inception to the latest achievement of getting UN-INSARAG certification and response to Turkiye Earthquake. Dr Rizwan Naseer also briefed the participants about the performance of Emergency Services, which includes rescuing over 15 million victims of emergencies since its establishment in October 2004. He briefed that the Fire Rescue Service has responded to over 237,000 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 673 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines. He has trained over 24000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan. He added that ESA is also assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka. He highlighted the role of Emergency Services Academy for maintaining its professional and technical assistance to all fellow emergency services of all Provinces of Pakistan.

Senior Minister Health Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali, and Minister of Local Government & Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob thanked the Government of Punjab for providing training to the rescuers of Sindh and Balochistan and especially Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, passed-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search & rescue, rescue from confined space, and rescue from height.

In the end, Khawaja Salman Rafiq gave away awards to the best-performing rescuers of the course.