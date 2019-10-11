UrduPoint.com
58 Suspects Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

58 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Karachi

The East Zone Police have arrested six absconders among 58 suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The East Zone Police have arrested six absconders among 58 suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered six pistols, 16 live rounds, 2615 gram charas, 20 grams heroin, five gram ice, five bottles liquor, 22 kilograms Gutka(chewing tobaccos), one mobile phone and Rs1290 cash and also impounded one vehicle, said a spokesperson to the DIG East on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

