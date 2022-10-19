58 unidentified, unclaimed dead bodies buried after maintaining DNA record

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Tariq Zaman Gujjar said on Wednesday that 58 unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies at Nishtar hospital and medical university were buried after complete religious rituals in different areas.

Addressing a press conference here, the advisor to CM Punjab Tariq Zaman Gujjar said hat the administration of Nishtar hospital conducted DNA tests of all the unknown dead bodies. A complete record of the bodies is available with the administration of the Nishtar Medical University.

The dead bodies were handed over to SHOs of different police stations. Earlier, the heads of the police station's concerned had brought the dead bodies to the hospital. The dead bodies were buried in the respective police station's areas. Record of every dead body was maintained, he stated.

Responding to a query, he stated that Punjab government was ensuring provision of medicines to facilitate the patients.