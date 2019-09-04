UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58 Water Filtration Plants Non-functional In Multan Division

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:48 PM

58 water filtration plants non-functional in Multan division

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Wednesday assigned WASA the responsibility to run all water filtration plants in city after reports surfaced that 58 plants were non-functional in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) -:Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Wednesday assigned WASA the responsibility to run all water filtration plants in city after reports surfaced that 58 plants were non-functional in Multan division.

Presiding over a meeting here, Commissioner asked Public health engineering department to hand over all water filtration plants to WASA Multan after making these functional.

Commissioner was informed that out of total 507 water filtration plants in Multan division comprising Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal districts as many as 449 were functional and remaining 58 were non-functional.

Commissioner said that Punjab government was determined to provide clean drinking water to people to keep them safe against threats of diseases like hepatitis and others.

He directed Geo Mapping of all the water filtration plants and added that their filters should be replaced on time.

He said WASA Multan would be bound to run all the water filtration plants in the city and added that a strategy was being devised for financial assistance to WASA to cover cost of keeping plants operational.

DC Amir Khatak said non-functional plants in the jurisdiction of Zila Council Multan were being revived adding that all the 46 non-functional plants would be serving the people soon as he himself was monitoring the process of making these functional.

Additional deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, director local government Arshad Gopang, Hamza Salik, Tanweer Yazdaan,CO municipal corporation Muhammad Iqbal and Managing Director WASA Rao Qasim attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Water Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Moharram procession taken out in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

11 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan dislikes monarch system ..

5 minutes ago

NAB Karachi arrests Iqbal Z.Ahmed in inquiry into ..

5 minutes ago

BISE announce HSSC annual result; girls outshine b ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.