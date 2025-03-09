Open Menu

580 Pass Police Recruitment Test, Interviews On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad police have announced the merit and quota lists of the candidates who successfully passed the written examination for recruitment as constables.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 580 candidates were declared successful and now they were called for interviews on Monday, March 10, 2025 at the Police Lines Faisalabad.

Among the successful candidates, 450 are from open merit, 94 from the women's quota, 31 from the minority quota and 5 from the ex-army quota.

He said that the lists of successful candidates have been displayed on the Police Lines’ notice board in addition to sharing the same on Faisalabad Police's social media pages including whatsapp, facebook, instagram, twitter, tiktok, etc.

The final list of selected candidates would be released after interviews, he added.

