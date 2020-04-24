580 PPE distributed among Allied hospitals' staff

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:22 PM

A Non-Government Organization (NGO) Thursday handed over 580 Personal Protective equipment (PPE)including masks, gowns, gloves and other related medical equipment to the administration of the Allied Hospitals of the city to tackle coronavirus situation

While presenting the protective gear to the doctors and medical staff of the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals, Financial Aid Organization President Mian Hassan said that as the doctors were engaged to save the lives of people,it was our responsibility to ensure the safety of the medical teams.

On the occasion he also apprised them about the use of PPE along with the students of Rawalpindi Medical University.

