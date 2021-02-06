UrduPoint.com
580 Staffers Being Vaccinated Against Novel Coronavirus In District Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

580 staffers being vaccinated against novel coronavirus in district Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 580 front line warriors and citizens will be vaccinated pandemic coronavirus, during first phase, in district Khanewal.

Provincial minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi inaugurated anti COVID-19 vaccination. The very first dose of the vaccine was given to a front line warrior Dispenser Muhammad Ashraf. While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the provincial minister observed that the government was taking serious steps to fight the novel coronavirus. He added that the government was committed to abolish COVID-19.

Initially, the vaccine doses will be given to staffers of Health Department, he maintained.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Maria informed that initially 580 persons would be vaccinated in district Khanewal. She maintained that they received 580 doses for Khanewal district. The staffers of DHQ and THQ hospital will be vaccinated, respectively, she remarked.

Deputy Commissioner also spoke and stressed upon people to follow precautions to avoid the novel coronavirus. On this occasion, officers from health department and others citizens were also present.

