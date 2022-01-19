UrduPoint.com

5,800 Fertilizer Bags Seized From Private Mill

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 04:08 PM

District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 5,800 fertilizer bags from a private mill situated at Multan Khanewal road near kassi pull here on Wednesday

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khanewal along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered fertilizer bags which was used to hide for black marketing, official sources said.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said the fertilizer would be sold to the farmers at controlled rates.

He said strict monitoring of supply chain of fertilizer was being ensured as per directions of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suleman khan.

The DC said that Chief Minister Punjab has strictly directed for tighten the Noose against hoarders and profiteers to nab hoarders and profiteers.

The CM also directed for conducting raids on daily basis to control artificial inflation, official sources added.

