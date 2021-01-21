UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58000 Afghan Refugees Likely To Return Home By Year End: UNHCR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:20 PM

58000 Afghan refugees likely to return home by year end: UNHCR

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has a plan to facilitate around 58,000 Afghan refugees, living in Pakistan, to return home by year end, an official document showed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has a plan to facilitate around 58,000 Afghan refugees, living in Pakistan, to return home by year end, an official document showed.

The document also revealed the UNHCR's key plans for ensuring betterment of the Afghan refugees during the current year through several initiatives relating to health, education and others.

Pakistan was hosting the largest number of refugees in the country as around 1.4 million were hailed from Afghanistan, it noted and said the UNHCR appreciated the compassion with which Pakistan had hosted the Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Education From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

11 minutes ago

Progress on Peshawar Digital Complex reviewed

2 minutes ago

PTI govt to utilize all available resources to bri ..

2 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.