58000 Afghan Refugees Likely To Return Home By 2021: UNHCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has a plan to facilitate around 58,000 Afghan refugees, living in Pakistan, to return home by year-end, an official document showed.

The document also revealed the UNHCR's key plans for ensuring the betterment of the Afghan refugees during the current year through several initiatives relating to health, education, and others.

Pakistan was hosting the largest number of refugees in the country as around 1.4 million were hailed from Afghanistan, it noted and said the UNHCR appreciated the compassion with which Pakistan had hosted the Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

More Stories From Pakistan

