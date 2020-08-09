58000 saplings to be planted in DI Khan to mark Tiger Force Plantation Day

DIKHAN, Aug 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The district forest department has finalized arrangements to plan 58000 saplings would be planted in Dera Ismail Khan division in connection with 'Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day' which was being observed on August 9.

According to a report issued by the district forest department these saplings would be planted with help of PTI tiger force in the area.

It said that target of tree plantation on the occasion of 'Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day' had been initially enhanced in the Division in order to grow more trees during Monsoon plantation drive for ensuring healthy environment.

Initially, the target had been set at 30000 saplings in the three districts of Dera Ismail Khan Division, but Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada revised it up to 58000 in consultation with the forest department.

However, the drive was not limited to August 9 only, rather it would continue beyond the Tiger Force Plantation Day and continue during the entire Monsoon season to achieve the total target of 100000 saplings.

Giving details, the report says that the district forest department planted 2610850 trees from July 2019 to June 2020 besides distributing 900000 free saplings.