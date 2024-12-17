580,000 Children To Be Administrated Anti-polio Drops In Ongoing Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) As many as 580,000 children up to five years would be immunized anti-polio vaccine in ongoing 5-day nation wide campaign in the district.
It was told in a meeting at the end of first day of the drive which was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Mehmood.
On the first day, 187,896 children were administrated polio drops, it was informed in the meeting.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Ghulam Sarwar, CEO Health, Dr Azhar Naqvi, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Muhammad Tahir Chaudhry and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The deputy commissioner directed to immunize anti-polio drops children on doorsteps and make efforts to achieve daily set target for immunization.
Dr Tahir Chaudhry said more than 10,9000 in tehsil, Sahiwal and 72,000 children in Chichawatni had been administrated polio drops on the first day.
