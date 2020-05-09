UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58,050 Wheat Sacks Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:44 PM

58,050 wheat sacks seized in Sargodha

District administration seized 58,050 wheat sacks during an operation against hoarders in Sargodha district during the last two weeks and registered four First Information Reports (FIR) against out laws

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :District administration seized 58,050 wheat sacks during an operation against hoarders in Sargodha district during the last two weeks and registered four First Information Reports (FIR) against out laws.

The drive was started on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Meesam Abbas.

Assistant Commissioner, Omar Draz Gondal in Sargodha district recovered 16640 sacks of wheat and deposited it at various wheat procurement centers.

He registered a FIR against one person while AC Kot Momin Jaffer Gujjar seized 30880 wheat sacks.

Similarly, in Shahpur Tehsil, AC Zarmina Wazir seized 380 sacks, AC Sahiwal Waqas Aslam Marth 1500 sacks, AC Sillanwali Mudassar Harl seized 3000 sacks, AC Bhalwal Usman Jalees 4100 sacks and AC Bherah 1550 sacks.

AC Sillanwali Mudassar Harl registered two FIRs against wheat hoarders while AC Shahpur Zarmina Wazir registered one FIR.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Shahpur Sillanwali FIR Wheat

Recent Stories

Why Dr.Awan is silent?

1 minute ago

Putin Thanks Russian Defense Ministry, Pilots for ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Vows Plans to Reequip Army, Fleet Will Go Ah ..

2 minutes ago

Putin calls for 'invincible' unity as Russians mar ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) awards cash prizes to ..

14 minutes ago

Poland's Coronavirus Tally Rises to 15,510

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.