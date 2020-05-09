58,050 wheat sacks seized in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :District administration seized 58,050 wheat sacks during an operation against hoarders in Sargodha district during the last two weeks and registered four First Information Reports (FIR) against out laws.

The drive was started on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Meesam Abbas.

Assistant Commissioner, Omar Draz Gondal in Sargodha district recovered 16640 sacks of wheat and deposited it at various wheat procurement centers.

He registered a FIR against one person while AC Kot Momin Jaffer Gujjar seized 30880 wheat sacks.

Similarly, in Shahpur Tehsil, AC Zarmina Wazir seized 380 sacks, AC Sahiwal Waqas Aslam Marth 1500 sacks, AC Sillanwali Mudassar Harl seized 3000 sacks, AC Bhalwal Usman Jalees 4100 sacks and AC Bherah 1550 sacks.

AC Sillanwali Mudassar Harl registered two FIRs against wheat hoarders while AC Shahpur Zarmina Wazir registered one FIR.