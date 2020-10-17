5807 Individuals Removed From Category "B" Blacklist: Minister For Interior Brig.(Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Taking serious notice of the miseries of Pakistani citizens in wake of their Names on blacklist for long duration, Minister for Interior Brig.(Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, directed the Director General Immigration and Passports to convene a meeting of Periodical Review Committee immediately for consideration of cases on merit and their removal after due process.

Accordingly the Periodical Review Committee for review of blacklisted citizens under category "B" has recommended removal of 5807 blacklisted individuals from the list of 42,725, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The decision was taken in consultation with all relevant agency/department on whose instance the individuals were blacklisted.

The Committee meeting was held on October 8, 2020 after a lapse of almost four years. The committee's previous meeting was held on 1st December 2016.

The Committee will consider rest of the cases in its forthcoming periodic review as per recommendations of placement agencies/department concerned.

As per directions of Federal Minister for Interior, the Committee meetings henceforth will be held bi-annually to review the cases of blacklisted individuals after detailed deliberations with Government Agencies/departments.

Federal Minister for Interior has already directed the Directorate General of Passports and Immigration to take all steps for facilitation of Pakistani Citizens as it is the window for our human resources being utilized across the world sending valuable remittances back home.

He, however, also directed the Directorate to take all necessary measures for ensuring transparency and compliance of local and internal laws in this regard.