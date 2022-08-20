581,000 kids to be administered anti-polio doses in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 581,000 kids will be administered anti-polio doses in district Khanewal during five-day special campaign, commencing from August 22.

According to the health department, a total of 2551 teams will pay door to door visits to manage vaccination against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Chathha in a ceremony, urged parents to vaccinate their kids up to five year old against polio.

He also directed the teams to ensure their access to maximum kids. He however warned that strict action would also be initiated against the teams found involved in managing fake entries. The ceremony was also attended by CEO Health Abdul Hameed Bhatti.