5814 Police Men Deployed For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) In line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, celebrations of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) were ongoing under fool proof security arrangements in Sargodha region including Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargodha.
RPO spokesman Abid Hussain told APP on Tuesday that for ensuring fool proof security to 479 Mahafil and 302 processions in the division, 5814 police officers and officials were alert and ready to meet any untoward situation.
Abid Hussain said that RPO Sargodha has strictly directed to all DPOs of the region to remain in the field to review the security arrangement.
Shehzad Asif Khan said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
